

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) announced Friday new Phase 2 data showing that gene expression changes induced by mirikizumab in patients with ulcerative colitis or UC over a 12-week induction treatment were maintained for up to one year.



These gene transcript changes were associated with mucosal healing, indicating that mirikizumab affects a distinct molecular healing pathway, compared to the spontaneous healing that occurred among those who responded to placebo.



According to the company, these gene transcript changes were unique among those who responded to mirikizumab compared to placebo.



Mirikizumab is being studied in Phase 3 trials for UC and Crohn's disease or CD, two forms of inflammatory bowel disease that can cause serious and debilitating symptoms, and disruptions in daily life.



Walter Reinisch, Director of the Clinical IBD Study Group, Department of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Medical University of Vienna, said, 'These results support the continued development of mirikizumab as a potential treatment option for ulcerative colitis, given the importance of mucosal healing and functional healing as key treatment goals for this difficult-to-treat disease.'



