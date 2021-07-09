

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Solar module maker JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS) on Friday said its unit Jinko Solar Co., Ltd., signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Maersk Shipping Co., Ltd.



Jinko Solar and its partner since 2017, Maersk, are planning to team up for end-to-end transportation, digitalized logistics solutions along with the aim of building a green logistics ecosystem.



Mr. Kangping Chen, CEO of JinkoSolar Co., Ltd., commented, 'As the world's leading integrated module manufacturer, we remain optimistic about the growth in demand for solar energy and expect increasing shipment capacity will provide strong support for our global shipment growth over the next few years. By leveraging our mature global customer marketing system, together with Maersk's extensive network of end-to-end integrated transportation and logistics expertise, we believe that we will be able to share more timely information and provide long-term premium logistics solutions to our global customers.'



