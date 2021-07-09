Anzeige
WKN: A2PRFU ISIN: NO0010861990 Ticker-Symbol: 1Q6 
Frankfurt
09.07.21
08:00 Uhr
0,086 Euro
-0,002
-1,95 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.07.2021 | 14:05
Prosafe SE: Safe Boreas contract extension

CNOOC Petroleum Europe Limited has exercised two of the three 30-day options available to them, to extend the Safe Boreas at the Buzzard platform complex in the UK sector of the North Sea until end-September 2021.

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com

9 July 2021
Prosafe SE

For further information, please contact:

Jesper K. Andresen, CEO
Phone: +47 51 65 24 30 / +47 907 65 155

Stig Harry Christiansen, Deputy CEO and CFO
Phone: +47 51 64 25 17 / +47 478 07 813

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


