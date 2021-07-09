Anzeige
Freitag, 09.07.2021
Plata statt Plomo! Mexiko-Silver-Bullet ist nun der beste Hebel für steigenden Silberpreis
WKN: A2QJEK ISIN: US30315R1077 
Frankfurt
09.07.21
09:16 Uhr
6,650 Euro
-0,350
-5,00 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
F-STAR THERAPEUTICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
F-STAR THERAPEUTICS INC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.07.2021 | 14:05
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

F-star Therapeutics, Inc.: F-star Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Company Leadership will Speak at Ladenburg Thalmann 2021 Healthcare Conference and the William Blair 2021 Biotech Focus Conference

CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 09, 2021(NASDAQ: FSTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing next generation immunotherapies to transform the lives of patients with cancer, today announced that the company will participate in two virtual investor conference events next week.

Details are as follows:

Ladenburg Thalmann Healthcare Conference 2021

Fireside chat with F-star CEO, Eliot Forster
Date: Tuesday, July 13, 2021
Time: 9:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. ET
Management will be available for 1:1 meetings Tuesday, July 13th

William Blair Biotech Focus Conference 2021

Neil Brewis, CSO, will speak on a panel discussing "Moving Beyond Monoclonals: The Potential of Multispecific Therapies."
Date: Wednesday, July 14, 2021
Time: 11:20 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. ET
Management will be available for 1:1 meetings Wednesday, July 14th

About F-star Therapeutics, Inc.

F-star is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing tetravalent bispecific antibodies for a paradigm shift in cancer therapy. By developing medicines that seek to block tumor immune evasion, the Company's goal is to offer patients greater and more durable benefits than current immuno-oncology treatments. Through its proprietary tetravalent, bispecific natural antibodyand follow us on LinkedInand Twitter.

For further information, please contact:

For investor inquiries
Lindsey Trickett
VP Investor Relations & Communications
+1 240 543 7970
lindsey.trickett@f-star.com

For media inquiries
Helen Shik
Shik Communications LLC
+1 617 510 4373
Shik.Helen10@gmail.com


© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.