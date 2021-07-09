F-star Therapeutics, Inc.: F-star Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Company Leadership will Speak at Ladenburg Thalmann 2021 Healthcare Conference and the William Blair 2021 Biotech Focus Conference

CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 09, 2021(NASDAQ: FSTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing next generation immunotherapies to transform the lives of patients with cancer, today announced that the company will participate in two virtual investor conference events next week.



Details are as follows:

Ladenburg Thalmann Healthcare Conference 2021

Fireside chat with F-star CEO, Eliot Forster

Date: Tuesday, July 13, 2021

Time: 9:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. ET

Management will be available for 1:1 meetings Tuesday, July 13th

William Blair Biotech Focus Conference 2021

Neil Brewis, CSO, will speak on a panel discussing "Moving Beyond Monoclonals: The Potential of Multispecific Therapies."

Date: Wednesday, July 14, 2021

Time: 11:20 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. ET

Management will be available for 1:1 meetings Wednesday, July 14th

About F-star Therapeutics, Inc.

F-star is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing tetravalent bispecific antibodies for a paradigm shift in cancer therapy. By developing medicines that seek to block tumor immune evasion, the Company's goal is to offer patients greater and more durable benefits than current immuno-oncology treatments. Through its proprietary tetravalent, bispecific natural antibodyand follow us on LinkedInand Twitter.

