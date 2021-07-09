NLS Pharmaceutics AG: NLS Pharmaceutics to Present at the Access to Giving Virtual Investor Conference on July 15th

STANS, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2021 / NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NLSP)(NASDAQ:NLSPW) ("NLS" or the "Company"), a Swiss clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative therapies for patients with rare and complex central nervous system disorders, announces that Alex Zwyer, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, is scheduled to present a corporate overview at the First Annual Access to Giving Virtual Investor Conference which will take place July 13-15, 2021.

Mr. Zwyer will deliver his corporate presentation on July 15th at 9:00am ET and investors can access the event here. A Question & Answer session will follow the presentation.

About NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd.

NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. is a Swiss-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company led by an experienced management team with a track record of developing and repurposing product candidates to treat rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The Company's lead product candidate, Quilience® is a proprietary extended-release formulation of mazindol (mazindol ER), and is being developed for the treatment of narcolepsy. Mazindol is a triple monoamine reuptake inhibitor and partial orexin receptor 2 agonist, which was used for many years to treat patients diagnosed with narcolepsy in compassionate use programs. NLS completed a phase 2 study in the U.S. evaluating Nolazol® (mazindol controlled-release) in adult subjects with ADHD. The study met all primary and secondary endpoints and was well-tolerated. Quilience has received Orphan Drug Designations both in the U.S. and in Europe for the treatment of narcolepsy.

