AllSlotSites.com Games Portal Goes Live In Canada

LONDON, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AllSlotSites.com online video slot game portal is now live in Canada providing casino and slot game listings and reviews for Canadian gamblers.

The new site is built with the same features that have made it a popular destination for UK slots fans including:

- 100s of expert game reviews

- Up to date listings of fully licensed casinos accepting Canadian players

- New casinos page with the latest site launches updated each month

- Industry news including updates on regulation of the Canadian market

- Feature articles on gambling strategies

- Game guides to help players understand slots maths models, variance and Return to Player

Online gambling in Canada is evolving fast with a newly regulated market expected to open up in the coming months. The passing of Private Members Bill C-218 in June this year legalises sports betting in the country and is expected to the catalyst for Provincial Governments to open up the market for private betting firms to operate in Canada.

Recent figures estimate the Canadian online gambling market to be worth $30 billion annually.

The Canadian arm of AllSlotSites will provide vital information to Canadian gamblers at this time of change, ensuring access to crucial information to help choose only sites that are licensed and legal for residents of the territory.

As in the UK, AllSlotSites Canada operates on an affiliate business model with sales commissions paid by operators in return for listings on the site. This does not impede the impartiality of the site's reviewers with all casinos rated according to these 5 basic criteria:

- Software and Games

- Bonuses and Promotions

- Cashier Options

- Withdrawal Times

- Licensing and Reputation

Readers will be able to make their own assessment of the suitability of each operator based on these ratings and comprehensive review articles with a wide selection to choose from.

To ensure a fully localised version of the portal writers have been chosen specifically for their knowledge and understanding of the Canadian market and Canadian gamblers' preferences.

AllSlotSites.com has been live in the UK since 2019 providing 100,000s of slots fans with information on where to play their favourite video slots and pick up the best value bonuses.

Visit our website here.

Contact: editor@allslotsites.com