Dow Jones News
09.07.2021 | 14:55
179 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Renewi plc: Belgium and Luxembourg Retail Bond Offer Closes Early

DJ Renewi plc: Belgium and Luxembourg Retail Bond Offer Closes Early 

Renewi plc (RWI) 
Renewi plc: Belgium and Luxembourg Retail Bond Offer Closes Early 
09-Jul-2021 / 14:55 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT FOR PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN THE UNITED STATES, 
AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH OFFERS OR SALES WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW 
 
 
Renewi plc Belgium and Luxembourg Retail Bond Offer Closes Early 
 
Renewi plc (LSE: RWI), the international waste-to-product business, today (8 July 2021) confirms the successful early 
close of the EUR125m Green Bond Issue (the "Notes", ISIN XS2353474401) with a gross coupon of 3.00 per cent for a period 
of six years, to 2027. 
This Green funding will assist Renewi to support the Circular Economy, increase recycling rates, increase secondary 
material production, reduce CO2 emissions and reduce resource depletion.  The issuance will partially refinance 
existing debt including the EUR100m Bond which matures on 16 June 2022. 
Toby Woolrych, Chief Financial Officer of Renewi plc, commented: 
"We appreciate the strong support from retail and qualified investors for our latest Green issuance, and we are pleased 
to have closed the offer early as a result. We now have long term green financing in place to support our ambitious 
plans to invest in the Benelux circular economy. Renewi is on a mission to increase our recycling rates from the 
current industry-leading 66% to 75% by 2025. We have identified investments in advanced sorting, in building materials 
production, in mattress recycling, in plastics recycling, in the production of Bio-LNG, amongst many others that are 
making a real difference to advance the Circular Economy, to reduce CO2 emissions and to reduce resource depletion." 
Terms used herein shall have the meaning given to them in the Prospectus dated 5 July 2021 (the "Prospectus") relating 
to the Notes. The maximum aggregate nominal amount of EUR125m was over subscribed and the Offer Period relating to the 
Notes closed early at 1730 CET 8 July 2021. Accordingly, Notes can no longer be subscribed for pursuant to the offer 
and acceptances can no longer be withdrawn. 
 
THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NEITHER AN OFFER TO SELL NOR A SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO BUY ANY OF THE BONDS REFERRED TO HEREIN 
AND SHALL NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER, SOLICITATION NOR SALE IN ANY JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH OFFER, SOLICITATION OR SALE 
IS UNLAWFUL, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN. 
THE BONDS REFERRED TO IN THIS DOCUMENT HAVE NOT BEEN, AND WILL NOT BE, REGISTERED UNDER THE US SECURITIES ACT OF 1933 
(THE "SECURITIES ACT") OR UNDER THE SECURITIES LEGISLATION OF ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES, AND MAY NOT BE OFFERED OR 
SOLD IN THE UNITED STATES OTHER THAN PURSUANT TO AN EXEMPTION FROM, OR IN A TRANSACTION NOT SUBJECT TO, THE 
REGISTRATION REQUIREMENTS OF THE SECURITIES ACT. THE ISSUER DOES NOT INTEND TO MAKE A PUBLIC OFFER OF SECURITIES IN THE 
UNITED STATES OR TO REGISTER ANY SECURITIES UNDER THE SECURITIES ACT. 
 
 
For further information 
Paternoster Communications 
+44 (0)20 3012 0241 
Tom Buchanan 
Ben Honan 
About Renewi 
 
Renewi is a leading waste to product company that gives new life to used materials every day. We have around 6,500 
employees working at 165 operating sites across Europe. Our extensive operational network means we are always close to 
our customers. 
 
For Renewi, waste is a state of mind, and an opportunity. Our many years of knowledge and experience, combined with a 
broad range of services, allow us to offer sustainable, practical recycling solutions. We use innovation and the latest 
technology to turn waste into useful materials such as paper, metal, plastic, glass, wood, building materials, compost 
and energy. In other words, we turn today's waste into tomorrow's raw materials. The result of our work is less waste 
and contamination, a smarter use of scarce raw materials, and a reduction in carbon emissions. This means that we are 
contributing towards a cleaner, circular world in which we "waste no more". 
 
www.renewiplc.com 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB0007995243 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:      RWI 
LEI Code:    213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  116515 
EQS News ID:  1217359 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1217359&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 09, 2021 08:24 ET (12:24 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
