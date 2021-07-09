

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - United Airlines announced Friday that it will add nearly 150 flights to warm-weather destinations across the U.S and is increasing service to Latin beach and leisure markets of the Caribbean, Mexico and Central America by 30% compared to 2019.



The airline is expecting the resurgence in demand for travel to continue for winter holiday travel and is planning ahead by increasing service to cities in the U.S., Mexico, the Caribbean and Central America.



The airline will fly 137 more flights than it did in 2019 to places like Florida, California, Arizona, Georgia and Nevada starting this November through next March.



Most of these additional flights will be operated with mainline aircraft featuring United First, Economy Plus and standard Economy seat options and complimentary snacks and onboard Wi-Fi.



The airline also adding services on 12 new routes from Denver, Los Angeles, New York/Newark, San Francisco and Washington, D.C. to destinations including Belize City, Belize; Cozumel, Mexico; Liberia, Costa Rica and Nassau, Bahamas.



United has prepared for the return of air travel for more than a year, matching its flying schedule and aircraft availability to demand by maintaining close coordination between its network planning teams and the airline's operating groups.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

UNITED AIRLINES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de