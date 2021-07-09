StoneShot releases event marketing research for financial services marketers

LONDON, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 80% of professional investors will attend physical events within a month of lockdown restrictions being lifted.

This is a key finding from StoneShot's event research which summarizes the views of professional investors regarding event preferences.

"A year of social distancing has changed people's behaviors and expectations so we cannot assume that audiences will revert to pre-COVID attendance levels," said Gavin John, StoneShot Founder and CEO. "Events may be back but they are set to change. Hybrid is the future."



With the launch of StoneShot's latest event research, event marketers will be able to gain insight into professional investor opinion regarding physical events, online events and what they expect in the future. StoneShot will also share best practice guidelines and examples of how their clients have delivered successful events in the last year.

A key finding was that 35% of professional investors will divide their time equally between virtual and physical events with 63% saying they will resume physical events from Day 1. This means that hybrid events are here to stay.

Regardless of the type of event, 96% said they would prefer registration to be conducted online.

For further information or to arrange an interview with StoneShot's CEO, contact jamie.tolentino@stoneshot.com.

About StoneShot

StoneShot is an email marketing, marketing automation, and event management platform provider for financial services marketers. Founded in 2001, our intuitive platform and in-house team of strategists, designers, developers, and account specialists offer the flexibility to help each client in their digital transformation journey and achieve their business goals. When it comes to digital marketing, we understand one size does not fit all, so reaching the right audience, at the right time, with the right message, is crucial. We work with leading brands including HSBC, Invesco, and UBS, and have offices in London, New York, and Singapore.