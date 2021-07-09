- (PLX AI) - Volkswagen expects first half 2021 Operating profit of around 11 billion Euros.
- • Consensus was 8.5 billion euros
- • Volkswagen expects first half 2021 Reported Automotive net cash flow of around 10 billion Euros
- • Says deliveries to customers of the Volkswagen Group continued to recover strongly in the first half of the current year, leading to a very strong Group turnover as well as a very high operating profit
- • Says the reported Automotive net cash position showed a very positive development
- • Says bottleneck in semiconductors has shifted and will rather impact in H2
