TwentyFour Income Fund - Non-Executive Director Appointment

TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED

(a non-cellular company limited by shares incorporated in the Island of Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, as amended, with registered number 56128 and registered as a Registered Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. LEI 549300CCEV00IH2SU369)

Non-Executive Director Appointment

9 July 2021

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited is pleased to announce that John Le Poidevin will be appointed as a Non-Executive Director of the Company with effect from 9 July 2021.

John is a resident of Guernsey and a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales. He was formerly an audit partner at BDO LLP in London where he developed an extensive breadth of experience and knowledge across a broad range of business sectors in the UK, European and global markets during over twenty years in practice, including in corporate governance, audit, risk management and financial reporting. Since 2013 he has acted as a non-executive, including as audit committee chair, on the boards of a number of listed and private groups. Mr Le Poidevin is currently a non-executive director of International Public Partnerships, BH Macro Limited, and a number of other private companies and investment funds.

This announcement is issued in accordance with Listing Rule LR 9.6.11. There are no additional matters that would require disclosure under LR 9.6.13 R (1) to (6) in relation to this appointment.

For further information, please contact:

Numis Securities Limited:

Hugh Jonathan+44 (0)20 7260 1000

Nathan Brown

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited:

John Magrath+44 (0)20 7015 8900

Alistair Wilson