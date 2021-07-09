TwentyFour Income Fund - Non-Executive Director Appointment

TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED

(a non-cellular company limited by shares incorporated in the Island of Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, as amended, with registered number 56128 and registered as a Registered Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. LEI 549300CCEV00IH2SU369)

Non-Executive Director Appointment

9 July 2021

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited is pleased to announce that John de Garis will be appointed as a Non-Executive Director of the Company with effect from 9 July 2021.

John is a resident of Guernsey with over 30 years of experience in investment management. He is a Director and the Chief Investment Officer of Rocq Capital founded in July 2016 following the management buyout of Edmond de Rothschild (C.I.) Ltd. He joined Edmond de Rothschild in 2008 as Chief Investment Officer following 17 years at Credit Suisse Asset Management in London, where his last role was Head of European and Sterling Fixed Income. He began his career in the City of London in 1987 at Provident Mutual before joining MAP Fund Managers where he gained experience managing passive equity portfolios. He is a non-executive director of VinaCapital Investment Management Limited in Guernsey. John is a Chartered Fellow of the Chartered Institute for Securities and Investment and holds the Certificate in Private Client Investment Advice and Management.

This announcement is issued in accordance with Listing Rule LR 9.6.11. There are no additional matters that would require disclosure under LR 9.6.13 R (1) to (6) in relation to this appointment.

For further information, please contact:

Numis Securities Limited:

Hugh Jonathan+44 (0)20 7260 1000

Nathan Brown

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited:

John Magrath+44 (0)20 7015 8900

Alistair Wilson