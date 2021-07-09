Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 09.07.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Plata statt Plomo! Mexiko-Silver-Bullet ist nun der beste Hebel für steigenden Silberpreis
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
09.07.2021 | 16:01
76 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Copper Property CTL Pass Through Trust Issues Monthly/Quarterly Reporting Package for June 2021

DJ Copper Property CTL Pass Through Trust Issues Monthly/Quarterly Reporting Package for June 2021 

Copper Property CTL Pass Through Trust 
Copper Property CTL Pass Through Trust Issues Monthly/Quarterly Reporting Package for June 2021 
09-Jul-2021 / 15:30 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Copper Property CTL Pass Through Trust Issues Monthly/Quarterly Reporting Package for June 2021 
 
NEWS RELEASE BY COPPER PROPERTY CTL PASS THROUGH TRUST 
Jersey City, New Jersey | July 09, 2021 08:12 AM Eastern Daylight Time 
 
Copper Property CTL Pass Through Trust ("the Trust"), has filed a Form 8-K containing its monthly/quarterly report for 
the period ended June 30, 2021. A distribution of USD0.090965 per trust certificate will be paid on July 12, 2021 to 
certificateholders of record as of July 9, 2021. Additional information can be obtained on the Monthly Distribution 
Statement, which can be found on the Trust's website at https://www.ctltrust.net/. 
About Copper Property CTL Pass Through Trust 
Copper Property CTL Pass Through Trust (the "Trust") was established to acquire 160 retail properties and 6 warehouse 
distribution centers (the "Properties") from J.C. Penney as part of its Chapter 11 plan of reorganization. The Trust's 
operations consist solely of owning, leasing and selling the Properties. The Trust's objective is to sell the 
Properties to third-party purchasers as promptly as practicable. The Trustee of the trust is GLAS Trust Company LLC. 
The Trust is externally managed by an affiliate of Hilco Real Estate LLC. The Trust is intended to be treated, for tax 
purposes, as a liquidating trust within the meaning of United States Treasury Regulation Section 301.7701-4(d). For 
more information, please visit https://www.ctltrust.net/. 
Forward Looking Statement 
This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements". All statements other than statements of historical 
fact are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These 
statements may be identified by the use of forward looking terminology such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," 
"could," "estimate," "expect," 
"intend," "may," "might," "our vision," "plan," "potential," "preliminary," "predict," "should," "will," or "would" or 
the negative thereof or other variations thereof or comparable terminology and include, but are not limited to, the 
Trust's expectations or beliefs concerning future events and stock price performance. The Trust has based these 
forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While the Trust 
believes these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are 
only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond its control. These 
factors, including those discussed in the Trust's Registration Statement on Form 10 filed with the Securities and 
Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), may cause its actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from 
any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. For a further 
list and description of such risks and uncertainties, please refer to the Trust's filings with the SEC that are 
available at www.sec.gov. The Trust cautions you that the list of important factors included in the Trust's SEC filings 
may not contain all of the material factors that are important to you. In addition, in light of these risks and 
uncertainties, the matters referred to in the forward-looking statements contained in this news release may not in fact 
occur. The Trust undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new 
information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law. 
 
Contact Details 
 Copper Property CTL Pass Through Trust 
 Larry Finger | Principal Financial Officer 
 +1 310-526-1707 
 lfinger@ctltrust.net 
 
 IRRealized LLC 
 Mary Jensen | Investor Relations 
 +13105261707 
 mary@irrealized.com 
 
Company Website 
 https://ctltrust.net/about/default.aspx 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1217394 09-Jul-2021 

Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1217394&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 09, 2021 09:30 ET (13:30 GMT)

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.