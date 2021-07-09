Southen Luxury Homes: Reynolds Builder Lake Oconee, Kevin Aycock of Southern Luxury Homes, Named to Modern Luxury's 2021 Power Player List

Exploring how Kevin Aycock and Southern Luxury Homes are meeting client needs and redefining the industry as a major player in home design.

LAKE OCONEE, GA / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2021 / Every day, the world is sculpted by power players in various industries looking to change the world for the better. For over 20 years, Kevin Aycock, owner of Southern Luxury Homes, has been growing and refining the home design process. With a unique ability to help clients envision their dream homes, and a knack for bringing them to life, Aycock and his team make the impossible possible. For their efforts, they have been listed as a 2021 Power Player in Modern Luxury's newest list, and it is easy to see why.

What Makes Southern Luxury Homes a 2021 Power Player

The Power Player list is designed to highlight those who bring together innovation and experience to improve the future of their industries.

Southern Luxury Homes is a company that is fueled by teamwork and family. At the head of this company is Kevin Aycock, joined by his talented wife, Jordan, who is a powerhouse of her own when it comes to home sales. Pair this with their team of talented individuals who offer their expertise in a long list of home design and building specialties, it is easy to see what makes Southern Luxury Homes such a trendsetter.

Aycock and his team aim to provide their clients with completely original dream homes, and they leverage their expertise to bring these concepts to life. With over 400 homes behind them, this is one group that is always rising to the challenge. Bringing together art, talent, and years of experience, Southern Luxury Homes puts the client first and always comes through.

This company's consistent growth and impact on the industry easily highlight it as an obvious power player within its space. Focusing on making the discovery process fun, they encourage clients to share their wildest dreams, then Aycock and his team find a way to make it all come to life. Already, their approach is inspiring others in the industry to think differently about what exceptional home design means. By continuously going above and beyond, they are raising the bar for themselves, and the competition, but they won't be slowing down anytime soon.

About Modern Luxury

Modern Luxury is a major publication that aims to share today's leading brands in luxury spaces. Known for their keen eye for detail and understanding of how to reach affluent audiences all around the United States, this big name in luxury aims to provide only the best. Each year, they offer a Power Player list, which is made to highlight hand-chosen brands in various niches. With Modern Luxury, you always get the best. To view the 2021 Power Player feature in Modern Luxury Digital Magazine, please click here .

About Southern Luxury Homes

The philosophy of Southern Luxury Homes is simple: create beautiful houses that become homes, and homes that become part of the community for a lifetime. And Southern Luxury Homes does just that - through the incorporation of the newest trends and innovations combined with the utilization of the best quality materials and craftsmanship. Southern Luxury Homes is a dedicated home design company that helps its clients to identify the untapped dreams that can be used to create custom homes. With decades of experience, Kevin Aycock leads his team to greatness and provides custom home solutions that exceed the expectations of their clients every single time. Powered by a love for art and design, this group builds homes that highlight the luxury difference in a way that their clients can see and feel. A result of many years of experience in the building and real estate industry, the Southern Luxury Homes team possesses a keen eye for detail and an impressive level of expertise at every phase of the process - from breaking ground to welcoming you home.

Kevin Aycock of Southern Luxury Homes is an esteemed custom Lake Oconee Builder that believes homes should be tailored exactly to your wants and needs. Southern Luxury Homes builds custom homes that reflect the personality and tastes of its owners.

