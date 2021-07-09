

LUDWIGSHAFEN (dpa-AFX) - BASF Group reported that its preliminary sales for the second quarter of 2021 increased by 55.8 percent to 19.75 billion euros from last year, driven by higher prices and volumes; negative currency effects had an offsetting effect. The average analyst estimates for BASF Group's sales in the second quarter of 2021 amount to 17.16 billion euros.



The company expects group EBIT to be 2.32 billion euros in the second quarter of 2021, considerably above the figure for the prior-year quarter of 59 million euros, which was weak due to the pandemic. The analyst consensus for EBIT in the second quarter of 2021 is 1.93 billion euros.



EBIT in the second quarter of 2021 includes a preliminary disposal gain of a mid-double-digit million-euro amount from the sale of the pigments business.



The company raised its 2021 outlook, due to the considerably increased earnings expectations in the Chemicals and Materials segments.



For the full year 2021, BASF Group now expects sales to be in the range of 74 billion euros to 77 billion euros compared to the previous outlook of 68 billion euros to 71 billion euros.



The company raised its annual EBIT before special items outlook to a range of 7.0 billion euros - 7.5 billion euros from the previous outlook of 5.0 billion euros - 5.8 billion euros.



