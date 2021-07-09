Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 09.07.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Plata statt Plomo! Mexiko-Silver-Bullet ist nun der beste Hebel für steigenden Silberpreis
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 853760 ISIN: FR0000120685 Ticker-Symbol: NBP 
Tradegate
09.07.21
17:25 Uhr
4,000 Euro
-0,009
-0,22 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
NATIXIS SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NATIXIS SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,9814,01318:10
3,9854,01818:16
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
IPSEN
IPSEN SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
IPSEN SA87,80+0,27 %
NATIXIS SA4,000-0,22 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.