Invesco Select Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Invesco Select Trust plc

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

HEADLINE: Purchase of Own Securities

UK Equity Shares (IVPU)

The Company announces that, on 9 July 2021 it repurchased 175,000 UK Equity Shares of 1p each at 180p per share, to be held as Treasury shares.

The total number of UK Equity Shares held in Treasury following this repurchase is 27,127,275.

The total number of UK Equity Shares of 1p each remaining in issue (excluding 27,127,275 UK Equity Shares of 1p each held in Treasury) is 83,941,988.

.

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

9 July 2021