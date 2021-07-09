- (PLX AI) - Volkswagen new service contract for Chairman of the Board of Management Dr. Herbert Diess.
- • Volkswagen says Diess will stay at the helm of the Volkswagen Group until October 2025
- • Volkswagen says is well on the way to becoming the market leader in e-mobility and the main focus in the coming years will be on building up software expertise
- • A key role will be played by autonomous driving which, in conjunction with other software-driven mobility services, is expected to lead to the automotive market doubling in size in the next 10 years, VW says
