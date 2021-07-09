DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Vonovia SE
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.
Die Vonovia SE hat am 9. Juli 2021 die nachfolgende Mitteilung gemäß § 43 WpHG erhalten:
Notification under section 43 of the German Securities Trading Act (WpHG)
The Ministry of Finance on behalf of the State of Norway, having its registered office in Oslo, Norway, exceeded the threshold of 10% of the voting rights in Vonovia SE on 24 June 2021 through an indirect holding. The holding of 10.12% of the voting rights (58,210,215 voting rights) held directly by Norges Bank, also having its registered office in Oslo, Norway, is a qualifying holding pursuant to Section 43 of the German Securities Trading Act (WpHG).
The Ministry of Finance on behalf of the State of Norway and Norges Bank notify of the following:
|Sprache:
|Deutsch
|Unternehmen:
|Vonovia SE
|Universitätsstraße 133
|44803 Bochum
|Deutschland
|Internet:
|www.vonovia.de
|Ende der Mitteilung
|DGAP News-Service
1217452 09.07.2021
