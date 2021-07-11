Wienerberger: Wienerberger Group, provider of smart solutions for the entire building envelope and for infrastructure, reports strong Q2 2021 performance driven by rebound of activities in all core markets, albeit with June's financials still to be finalized. Wienerberger's EBITDA LFL is expected to exceed Euro 198 mn for Q2 2021. Overall, EBITDA LFL for H1 2021 is expected to be more than 20% ahead of the same period in the previous year. The company expects the positive developments to continue in the second half of 2021 and increases its EBITDA LFL guidance to a range of Euro 620 to Euro 640 mn for FY21 (up from Euro 600 to Euro 620 mn at the beginning of the year). The upgrade is primarily driven by smaller than initially expected raw material pricing impact in Wienerberger Piping ...

