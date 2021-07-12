370% Growth Over Next 4 Years

A new Juniper Research study has found that MaaS (Mobility-as-a-Service) will displace over 2.2 billion private car journeys by 2025; rising from 471 million in 2021. The concept of MaaS involves the provision of multimodal end-to-end travel services through a single platform by which users can determine the best route and price according to real-time traffic conditions and demand.

The research identified government investment in public transport and public-led partnerships between MaaS vendors and transport operators as key to incentivising adoption by consumers over the next four years. However, it cautioned that the need for mobile devices and Internet connectivity will limit adoption to developed regions. As a result, it predicted that over 70% of these displaced journeys will occur in Europe and the Far East by 2025.

MaaS to Disrupt Travel Ecosystems

The new report, Mobility-as-a-Service: Business Models, Vendor Strategies Market Forecasts 2021-2027, anticipated that, as the pandemic wanes, MaaS solution providers should view the increasing demand for travel as an opportunity to disrupt established transport provision ecosystems by demonstrating the cost-effectiveness and efficiencies of their platforms.

Research author Adam Wears explained: 'As travel returns to normal, solutions providers must look to maximise the benefits of their services, by offering as many transport modalities as possible through their platforms. Therefore, signing partnerships to maximise the value of their MaaS offering must be considered the highest priority.'

Significant Environmental Benefits

By displacing a high volume of car journeys, MaaS will also generate a saving of CO2 emissions worth 14 million metric tons in 2025; rising from 3 million metric tons in 2021. However, the report predicted that increasing electrification of private taxis and buses is essential to realise this growth in carbon emission reductions over the next 4 years. To achieve this, it urged increasing investment into electrification technologies from governmental bodies, to accelerate adoption amongst public transport operators to benefit from lower emission-vehicles sooner.

