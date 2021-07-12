Coty to roll-out a touch-less fragrance tester to retailers globally within the next 12 months

The smart device offers retailers access to usage data to optimize product positioning and customer experience

Developed together with Êverie, a start-up that specializes in smart devices, micro-dosing and diffusion technologies

New fragrance testing ritual to reduce the amount of fragrance waste and increase lifespan of tester bottles

Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY), one of the world's largest beauty companies and the global leader in fragrances, today announced the introduction of a digitally-enabled touch-less fragrance testing device intended for use at beauty retailers within the next 12 months. Real world testing of the units at brick mortar retail stores begins this month in key European markets, followed by a planned trial in Asia later this year.

Coty's touch-less fragrance tester is a digital innovation that gives customers the ultimate control over fragrance discovery in store. While spray testers oversaturate the air, overwhelming the senses and surrounding environment, this device delivers a single droplet of liquid directly to an arm or a blotter, offering customers a less invasive testing experience. It also uses data to allow Coty, in partnership with retailers, to optimize the placement of the testers and the customer experience by ensuring beauty advisors are on the spot when needed.

Coty is partnering with Êverie, a French start-up specializing in smart devices, micro-dosing and diffusion technologies, to bring Coty's touch-less fragrance tester to life. A multidisciplinary group from Coty have worked alongside Êverie over the past year to develop a connected easy-to-maintain and sustainable device. This touch-less fragrance tester is able to work for weeks without a battery recharge and reduces perfume loss compared to traditional testers. It will be compatible with all Coty's fragrance testers and can be uniquely personalized to each of Coty's brands.

Claire Catherine-Mercier, Vice President Retail Experience, said:

"Coty's touch-less fragrance tester is a breakthrough innovation developed in partnership with Êverie. With the return of in-person shopping, the health and safety of our consumers are always at the forefront of our minds. Deploying a single drop of liquid to the skin with the same restitution as traditional testers, this new technology eliminates unnecessary waste and offers a safe, contact-free alternative for testing."

Today's announcement comes as stores are re-opening around the world--and as hygiene and safety have become an integral part of the experience at brick mortar retailers. The creation of a new touch-less luxury ritual for testing will support those consumers that need to try perfume before buying, and ultimately will drive sales at stores.

About Coty Inc.

Coty is one of the world's largest beauty companies with an iconic portfolio of brands across fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care. Coty is the global leader in fragrance and number three in color cosmetics. Coty's products are sold in over 150 countries around the world. Coty and its brands are committed to a range of social causes as well as seeking to minimize its impact on the environment. For additional information about Coty Inc., please visit www.coty.com.

About Êverie

Êverie is a young and innovative company with a resolute focus in re-inventing beauty rituals in partnership with well known brands. With a focus on fragrance, skin care and make-up, we have proprietary breakthrough technologies in micro-fluidics, atomization, and micro delivery of fluids. These technologies fuel a range of new products to come. Êverie is agile in the holistic innovation cycle; from ideation until industrialisation. Based in the south of France Êverie was founded in 2011 by Wim Meulenkamp (CEO) and Laurent Foucher (CTO).

