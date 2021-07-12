Kinnevik: Interim report 1 January - 30 June 2021

"With the Zalando distribution completed, we continue our pivot and strengthen our strategic focus on younger digital innovators that aim to reimagine everyday lives while generating sustainable returns over the long-term."

Georgi Ganev, CEO of Kinnevik

Key Strategic Highlights

We distributed our Zalando investment to our shareholders

Babylon will become a public company through merging with the SPAC Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp.

Pleo raised USD 150m in a funding round that firmly places the company among Europe's leading fintech players

We increased our valuation of Budbee materially, reflective of continued strong operational performance and investor appetite for last-mile e-commerce delivery businesses

We led a EUR 12m funding round in Superb, the first all-in-one guest experience management platform for restaurants

We invested USD 23m into Parsley Health, a holistic virtual-first consumer subscription service which offers personalised doctor-led care and support for chronic conditions for women

Our NAV was impacted by negative share price development in Teladoc

Women now make up 38% of our investment team

Kinnevik was awarded a green light by the Haga Initiative, a business network that strives to reduce the sector's climate impact

Investment Management Activities

We invested SEK 734m in the quarter, including: SEK 227m into Pleo SEK 149m into Mathem SEK 191m into Parsley Health SEK 81m into Superb



Financial Position

NAV of SEK 76.2bn (SEK 274 per share), up SEK 12.6bn or 11% in the quarter

Net cash position of SEK 4.3bn, including SEK 563m in dividends from Tele2 received in early July, corresponding to 6% of portfolio value by quarter-end

Events After the Quarter

In July we invested USD 49m into Lunar, the leading Nordic challenger bank, alongside our former Zalando partners Heartland

A conference call will be held today at 10.00 CEST to present the results. The presentation will be held in English and also be made available via audiocast on Kinnevik's website, www.kinnevik.com.

Link to the audiocast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/r43dvxoq

Those who wish to participate in the conference call are welcome to dial-in on the below numbers. To ensure that you are connected to the conference call, please dial in and register your attendance a few minutes before the conference call begins.

Dial-in numbers:

UK: +44 3333000804

US: +1 6319131422

SE: +46 856642651

Confirmation code: 95597845#

This is information that Kinnevik AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 08.00 CEST on 12 July 2021.

For further information, visit www.kinnevik.com or contact:

Torun Litzén, Director Corporate Communications

Phone +46

Kinnevik's ambition is to be Europe's leading listed growth investor, and we back the best digital companies for a reimagined everyday and to deliver significant returns. We understand complex and fast-changing consumer behaviours, and have a strong and expanding portfolio in healthtech, consumer services, foodtech and fintech. As a long-term investor, we strongly believe that investing in sustainable business models and diverse teams will bring the greatest returns for shareholders. We back our companies at every stage of their journey and invest in Europe, with a focus on the Nordics, and in the US. Kinnevik was founded in 1936 by the Stenbeck, Klingspor and von Horn families. Kinnevik's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's list for large cap companies under the ticker codes KINV A and KINV B.

Attachment