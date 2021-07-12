- (PLX AI) - Tele2 appointed Charlotte Hansson as EVP Group CFO and and Hendrik de Groot as EVP Chief Commercial Officer.
- • Hansson starts as CFO in January and joins Tele2's Group Leadership Team, reporting to CEO Kjell Johnsen
- • She was CFO of Systembolaget, the Government-owned Swedish alcohol retail chain
- • During the time between the departure of Mikael Larsson, current CFO, and Charlotte Hansson's starting date, Tele2 has appointed Peter Landgren, Head of Financial Planning & Reporting, as interim CFO
TELE2-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de