A number of European government backstop schemes, put in place to ensure the availability of trade credit insurance during the COVID-19 pandemic, expired at the end of June, 2021.

A new Best's Market Segment Report, entitled "As Government Backstops End, Trade Credit Insurers are Well-Prepared" examines the impact the schemes had on commercial trade credit insurers, and assesses the road ahead for the carriers.

The report finds that Europe's trade credit insurers have generally weathered the pandemic much better than expected but notes that a surge in insolvencies linked to COVID-19 factors remains a threat, even as the main schemes are discontinued. AM Best believes that trade credit insurers are well placed to manage this future uncertainty.

To access a complimentary copy of this market segment report, please visit http://www3.ambest.com/bestweek/purchase.asp?record_code=310588.

