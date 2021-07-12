Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 12.07.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
255% in nur 6 Monaten mit dem VC-Blockchain-Portfolio!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.07.2021 | 09:05
70 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cavotec SA: Invitation to conference call 30 July 2021 at 10:00 CEST

Cavotec SA will publish its Q2 report 2021, 30 July 2021 at 07:00 CEST.

A conference call, including a short presentation of the report for shareholders, analysts and media will be held 30 July at 10:00 CEST, followed by a Q&A session.

The presentation will be held by Cavotec's CEO Mikael Norin and CFO Glenn Withers.

We kindly ask you to dial in 5 minutes prior to the start of the conference call.

Conference call Dial-in number:
SE: +46856642706
UK: +443333009268
US: +16467224902

Weblink: https://tv.streamfabriken.com/cavotec-q2-2021

ENDS

For further details please contact:

Johan Hähnel
Investor Relations Manager
Telephone: +46 70 605 63 34 - Email: investor@cavotec.com

This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 09:00 CEST on 12 July 2021.

About Cavotec
Cavotec is a leading cleantech company that designs and delivers connection and electrification solutions to enable the decarbonization of ports and industrial applications worldwide. Backed by more than 40 years of experience, our systems ensure safe, efficient, and sustainable operations for a wide variety of customers and applications worldwide. Learn more at cavotec.com.

Attachment

  • Press Release 12 July 2021 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/dec92d8a-a2b5-4098-9c49-3499b347fdf8)

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.