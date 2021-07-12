

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - ASOS Plc. (ASOMY.PK, ASOMF.PK, ASC.L) said that it has formed a joint-venture with US-based multi-channel retailer, Nordstrom, which will invest for a minority interest in the Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands.



Nordstrom has an unrivalled physical and digital reach in North America, operating more than 350 physical stores alongside online platforms that attract almost two billion annual visits.



As per the joint-venture dal, ASOS will retain operational and creative control, but work with Nordstrom to leverage its US market expertise.



ASOS noted that it is working with Nordstrom to debut as its first-ever retail partner, which will see an edit of the best ASOS brands launching across Nordstrom.com and in selected high-impact Nordstrom stores.



In addition, ASOS click and collect services will be rolled out across the wider Nordstrom store estate as the next step in continuing to enhance the ASOS proposition for its US customers.



