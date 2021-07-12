DJ Lyxor World Water (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor World Water (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (WATL LN) Lyxor World Water (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 12-Jul-2021 / 09:10 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor World Water (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 09-Jul-2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 54.1399 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 19284050 CODE: WATL LN ISIN: FR0010527275 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0010527275 Category Code: NAV TIDM: WATL LN Sequence No.: 116569 EQS News ID: 1217519 End of Announcement EQS News Service

