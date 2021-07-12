DJ Lyxor MSCI Korea UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Korea UCITS ETF - Acc (KRWL LN) Lyxor MSCI Korea UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 12-Jul-2021 / 09:10 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI Korea UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 09-Jul-2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 77.3771 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1625746 CODE: KRWL LN ISIN: LU1900066975 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1900066975 Category Code: NAV TIDM: KRWL LN Sequence No.: 116605 EQS News ID: 1217555 End of Announcement EQS News Service

