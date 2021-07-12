DJ Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Dist (SGQP LN) Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 12-Jul-2021 / 09:12 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 09-Jul-2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 119.3684 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 603493 CODE: SGQP LN ISIN: LU0832436512 =---------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU0832436512 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SGQP LN Sequence No.: 116584 EQS News ID: 1217534 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1217534&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 12, 2021 03:12 ET (07:12 GMT)