DJ Lyxor Russell 1000 Growth UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Russell 1000 Growth UCITS ETF - Acc (RUSG LN) Lyxor Russell 1000 Growth UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 12-Jul-2021 / 09:13 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor Russell 1000 Growth UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 09-Jul-2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 342.0588 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 802125 CODE: RUSG LN ISIN: FR0011119171 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0011119171 Category Code: NAV TIDM: RUSG LN Sequence No.: 116571 EQS News ID: 1217521 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1217521&application_name=news

July 12, 2021 03:13 ET (07:13 GMT)