Lyxor MSCI World Energy TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (NRGW LN) Lyxor MSCI World Energy TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 12-Jul-2021 / 09:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI World Energy TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) DEALING DATE: 09-Jul-2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 275.1861 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 135999 CODE: NRGW LN ISIN: LU0533032776 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU0533032776 Category Code: NAV TIDM: NRGW LN Sequence No.: 116646 EQS News ID: 1217596 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1217596&application_name=news

July 12, 2021 03:15 ET (07:15 GMT)