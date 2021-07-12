DJ Lyxor Robotics & AI UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Robotics & AI UCITS ETF - Acc (ROAI LN) Lyxor Robotics & AI UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 12-Jul-2021 / 09:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor Robotics & AI UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 09-Jul-2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 39.8627 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 10348942 CODE: ROAI LN ISIN: LU1838002480 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1838002480 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ROAI LN Sequence No.: 116706 EQS News ID: 1217656 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1217656&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 12, 2021 03:16 ET (07:16 GMT)