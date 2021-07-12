DJ Lyxor Inverse USUSD 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Inverse USUSD 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc (UINU LN) Lyxor Inverse USUSD 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 12-Jul-2021 / 09:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor Inverse USUSD 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 09-Jul-2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 98.5346 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2305500 CODE: UINU LN ISIN: LU1879532940 =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1879532940 Category Code: NAV TIDM: UINU LN Sequence No.: 116708 EQS News ID: 1217658 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1217658&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 12, 2021 03:17 ET (07:17 GMT)