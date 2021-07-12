DJ Lyxor ESG Euro Corporate Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor ESG Euro Corporate Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (CRPX LN) Lyxor ESG Euro Corporate Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 12-Jul-2021 / 09:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor ESG Euro Corporate Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 09-Jul-2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 157.0991 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4355000 CODE: CRPX LN ISIN: LU1829219127 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1829219127 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CRPX LN Sequence No.: 116704 EQS News ID: 1217654 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1217654&application_name=news

