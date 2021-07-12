

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Lithuania's producer price inflation eased in June, figures from Statistics Lithuania showed on Monday.



The producer price index grew 11.3 percent year-on-year in June, after a 11.8 percent rise in May.



Excluding refined petroleum products, producer prices rose 5.7 percent annually in June, following a 3.9 percent increase in the preceding month.



Producer prices for products sold on the Lithuanian market gained by 11.9 percent annually in June. Prices for products sold on the foreign market increased by 10.9 percent from a year ago.



On a month-on-month basis, producer prices rose 2.2 percent in May, following a 1.0 percent growth in the prior month.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that the EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP gained 3.5 percent yearly in June and rose 0.5 percent from a month ago.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de