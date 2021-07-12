DJ Lyxor Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist (KLMG LN) Lyxor Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 12-Jul-2021 / 09:19 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist DEALING DATE: 09-Jul-2021 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 9.8686 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 593182 CODE: KLMG LN ISIN: LU1563455630 =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1563455630 Category Code: NAV TIDM: KLMG LN Sequence No.: 116675 EQS News ID: 1217625 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1217625&application_name=news

