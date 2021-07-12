

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's jobless rate decreased in May, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Monday.



On an unadjusted basis, the jobless rate fell to 12.4 percent in May from 12.9 percent in April.



The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased marginally to 13.2 percent in May from 13.5 percent in the same month last year. In April, unemployment rate was 13.8 percent.



The number of unemployed persons rose to 4.237 million in May from 3.983 million in the same month last year.



The youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 15 to 24 age group, was 24.0 percent in May.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de