The omnichannel retailer has appointed Vincent Lootens as new Chief Digital Officer as it works towards acceleration of its digital transformation

Studio Moderna Group, the leader in home and living omnichannel and eCommerce in Central and Eastern Europe, announced today that Vincent Lootens has joined the company as Chief Digital Officer. Vincent Lootens will be reporting directly to CEO Jan Heere and will be responsible for company's digital transformation strategy and omnichannel acceleration.

Vincent Lootens is a senior leader with vast experience in digital transformation from different industries, firmly dedicated to the customer experience and building brands with significant growth momentum.

Vincent Lootens joins Studio Moderna from Sportmaster LLC, a producer and retailer of sporting goods with €1.8B in revenue, where he held the position of E-Commerce Director. During his tenure, he championed the transformation of digital and drove the company towards an integrated omnichannel approach in Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Poland, and Denmark. Prior to Sportmaster, he held senior positions at Otto Group, Private Trade LLC (KupiVIP), Inbox LLC (D-AIM), TSUM (Mercury Group), Altadis and Altadis Balkan Star Russia where he focused on growing revenue, defining strategies, developing and reorganizing high-performing teams and overall organizations for future growth momentum.

"I am thrilled to have Vincent join our executive management team and bring weight of experience in e-commerce and digital as we work to enhance digital focus and accelerate digital transformation of Studio Moderna Group. I am confident he will help us unleash the full potential of digital across the company and considerably fuel company's further growth ambitions," said Studio Moderna CEO, Jan Heere.

"I am excited to join Studio Moderna Group as Chief Digital Officer to carry out the transformation of the company into a strong seamless omnichannel player across its different markets. I am looking forward to building strong partnerships with the teams and initiating this new journey," commented Lootens.

About Studio Moderna

Studio Moderna is the leader in home and living omnichannel and eCommerce in Central and Eastern Europe with EUR 465m revenue in 2020. Through its trusted brands and wide range of home and living products combined with amazing storytelling, Studio Moderna inspires and enhances people's everyday lives and wellbeing.

Founded in 1992, Studio Moderna is a leading household multi-brand, direct-to-consumer retail partner with a large customer base across Central and Eastern European countries. Over the past 29 years, it has nurtured and grown customer relationships with strong brands bringing them curated product lines, finding the solutions to their home, living, and wellbeing. Bringing them on board early, hearing out their needs and seeing life through their eyes has built trust and great fundamentals. Studio Moderna is the circle of well-intentioned, loyal advice and honest, on-the-dot, high-quality customer experience. Its mission is to have the best possible product choices, with the swiftest accuracy and always at a pace conducted by its trusted partner, the customer.

Additional information about Studio Moderna can be found by visiting www.studio-moderna.com or www.linkedin.com/company/studio-moderna.

