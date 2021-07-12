The "Baby Stroller and Pram Market in Europe 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The baby stroller and pram market in Europe is poised to grow by $348.03 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 5%.

The market is driven by the multifunctionality features, growth in online purchase of baby products, and government regulations enhancing the quality of products.

The report on baby stroller and pram market in Europe provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current Europe market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The baby stroller and pram market in Europe analysis includes product segment, distribution channel segment, and geographic landscape.

This study identifies the advent of smart strollers in the market as one of the prime reasons driving the baby stroller and pram market in Europe growth during the next few years. Also, customization of strollers and advances in multifunctional strollers will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading baby stroller and pram market in Europe vendors that include Artsana Spa, Bugaboo International BV, Grupo Bebecar S.A., iCandy, Joolz, Mothercare Plc, Newell Brands Inc., PPH ARO Karon Sp. J., RECARO Holding GmbH, and Silver Cross (UK) Ltd.

Also, the baby stroller and pram market in Europe analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

