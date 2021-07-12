The "Baby Stroller and Pram Market in Europe 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The baby stroller and pram market in Europe is poised to grow by $348.03 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 5%.
The market is driven by the multifunctionality features, growth in online purchase of baby products, and government regulations enhancing the quality of products.
The report on baby stroller and pram market in Europe provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current Europe market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The baby stroller and pram market in Europe analysis includes product segment, distribution channel segment, and geographic landscape.
This study identifies the advent of smart strollers in the market as one of the prime reasons driving the baby stroller and pram market in Europe growth during the next few years. Also, customization of strollers and advances in multifunctional strollers will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading baby stroller and pram market in Europe vendors that include Artsana Spa, Bugaboo International BV, Grupo Bebecar S.A., iCandy, Joolz, Mothercare Plc, Newell Brands Inc., PPH ARO Karon Sp. J., RECARO Holding GmbH, and Silver Cross (UK) Ltd.
Also, the baby stroller and pram market in Europe analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Baby comfort stroller Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Baby buggies Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Baby compact pram Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Baby 3-wheeler stroller Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Baby tandem stroller Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Offline Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Online Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Key leading countries
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Russia
- Italy
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Artsana Spa
- Bugaboo International BV
- Grupo Bebecar S.A.
- iCandy
- Joolz
- Mothercare Plc
- Newell Brands Inc.
- PPH ARO Karon Sp. J.
- RECARO Holding GmbH
- Silver Cross (UK) Ltd.
Appendix
