Vanadium One Iron Corp. to Participate in Renmark's Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow Series on Monday, July 12, 2021 at 12 PM EDT, and Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at 12 PM EDT

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2021 / Vanadium One Iron Corp. ("Vanadium One" or the "Company") (TSXV:VONE), announced today that they will be participating in Renmark Financial Communications Inc.'s live Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow Series to discuss its latest investor presentation on Monday, July 12 and Tuesday, July 20 at 12:00PM ET. Vanadium One Iron Corp. welcomes stakeholders, investors, and other individual followers to register and attend this live event.

The presentation will feature Chief Executive Officer and Director, Cliff Hale-Sanders. Topics to be covered will include the latest investor presentation followed by a live Q&A. Investors interested in participating in this event will need to register using the link below. As a reminder, registration for the live event may be limited, but access to the replay after the event will be on The Company's Investor website.

Monday, July 12, 12:00PM EDT -

Tuesday, July 20, 12:00PM EDT -

About Vanadium One Iron Corp.

Vanadium One Iron Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company headquartered in Toronto, Canada. The Company is focused on advancing its 100% held Mont Sorcier, Vanadium-rich, Magnetite Iron Ore Project, in Chibougamau, Quebec. The Mont Sorcier Iron ore property hosts a large high quality magnetite iron resource with significant and extractable vanadium in a top tier mining jurisdiction. The project is located just 18 km outside of Chibougamau close to existing road, rail, low-cost hydro power and with access to deep water ports for export to global markets. Based upon recent and historical metallurgical test work Mont Sorcier is expected to produce a premium iron ore product (65-67% Fe) containing approximately 0.6% vanadium.

About Renmark Financial Communications Inc.

Founded in 1999, Renmark Financial Communications Inc. is North America's leading retail investor relations firm. Employing a strategic and comprehensive mix of exposure tactics; Renmark hosts Virtual Non-Deal Roadshows as well as in-person corporate presentations and maintains daily communications with thousands of brokers and money managers across Canada and the United States. Renmark empowers its publicly traded clientele to maximize their visibility within the financial community and strengthen their investor audience.

