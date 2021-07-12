DGAP-News: Immunic, Inc.
NEW YORK, July 12, 2021 - Immunic, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMUX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies focused on treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, announced that it will host a virtual R&D Day today at 4:00 pm ET. Immunic's management and Zuoming Sun, Ph.D., a key opinion leader specializing in RORyt biology, will discuss new preclinical data for IMU-935, a highly potent and selective inverse agonist of the transcription factor RORyt, and provide an update on its clinical development strategy as a potential treatment for psoriasis and metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC). The full data sets will be publicly disclosed in a Current Report on Form 8-K and will be available on Immunic's website at ir.imux.com.
Topics to be discussed during the event include the following:
IMU-935 Inhibits Cytokine Production While Maintaining Physiological Functions of Maturing T Lymphocytes
In ex vivo mouse cell differentiation and maturation assays, IMU-935 was recently observed to selectively inhibit RORyt-dependent gene expression during Th17 differentiation without affecting either RORyt-dependent gene regulation relevant to thymocyte development, or the viability of these cells. In third-party research[1], impairment of thymocyte development has been shown to be associated with serious safety issues, including, among others, T cell malfunction and potential lymphoma formation. Immunic believes that IMU-935's observed selectivity may enable it to inhibit both the generation of Th17 cells and the production of IL-17 cytokines that are responsible for the development of autoimmune diseases, without impairing thymocyte development, which is associated with the potential risk of lymphoma seen with other, third-party RORyt programs.[2]
Full Pharmacokinetic and Blinded Safety Data From the Single-Ascending Dose Part of the Ongoing Phase 1 Trial of IMU-935 Now Available
The multiple ascending dose part of the phase 1 trial with 14-day daily dosing in healthy volunteers is ongoing and progressing. Immunic expects to extend the trial in the third quarter of 2021 by including moderate-to-severe psoriasis patients given IMU-935 daily over 28 consecutive days, in order to assess safety and exploratory disease endpoints in psoriasis patients.
New Preclinical Data Highlights IMU-935's Therapeutic Potential in Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer
In preclinical studies, IMU-935 was observed to inhibit the expression of mutated AR-V7, and the tumor growth of prostate cancer cell lines in vitro. Finally, Immunic believes IMU-935's potency in inhibiting tumorigenesis-promoting IL-17 and Th17 cells in vitro may result in further antitumoral activity in humans.
Preparation for a Phase 1 Clinical Trial of IMU-935 in Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer
"There are currently few effective treatments for patients with metastatic CRPC, leading to an extremely poor prognosis for this patient population," stated Dr. de Bono. "IMU-935 possesses a unique mechanism of action which may prove transformative in its ability to effectively treat a range of underserved diseases. Preclinical studies have shown that IMU-935 potently suppresses the expression of IL-17, indicating that it may also inhibit tumorigenesis, and suppresses the expression of AR-V7 in prostate cancer cell lines, thus potentially inhibiting tumor growth in CRPC patients. I am looking forward to collaborating with Immunic on this important phase 1 clinical trial in metastatic CRPC."
