Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR), a leading provider of water treatment and sustainable solutions, announced today that it has named Adrian Chiu, currently the Company's EVP and Chief Transformation Officer, to the additional role of Chief Human Resources Officer, effective August 1, 2021. Kelly Baker, the Company's current Chief Human Resources Officer is resigning from the position to pursue an opportunity outside the Company.

Chiu has served as the EVP and Chief Transformation Officer since March 2021 and will continue in this role in addition to assuming the CHRO position. In Adrian's approximately 10 years at Pentair, he has led Total Rewards, HRIS and HR Operations and played a pivotal leadership role in the 2018 separation of Pentair's electrical business, which is now nVent Electric plc. Prior to joining Pentair, Chiu had over 11 years of experience leading and consulting on large-scale HR Technology Transformation projects for several major global companies.

"I want to thank Kelly for her leadership and contributions since December 2017 when she joined the Company," said Pentair President and Chief Executive Officer John L. Stauch. "Kelly has been a trusted leader and partner for the business and has been instrumental in the advancement of our Company organizational priorities. We wish Kelly the very best in her next career endeavor."

"I am thrilled that Adrian will lead our HR organization and priorities going forward. Our HR organization and Transformation Office share a joint commitment to working with our businesses to engage our employees in order to advance our strategies. Adrian is a highly effective leader and is well positioned to lead our talent and organizational effectiveness efforts as we continue our work on transformation."

ABOUT PENTAIR PLC

Pentair makes the most of life's essential resources. From our residential and business solutions that help people move, improve and enjoy their water, to our sustainable innovations and applications, we deliver smart, sustainable solutions for life.

Pentair had revenue in 2020 of $3 billion, and trades under the ticker symbol PNR. With approximately 9,750 global employees serving customers in more than 150 countries, we work to help improve lives and the environment around the world. To learn more, visit pentair.com.

