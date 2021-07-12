Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 12.07.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
255% in nur 6 Monaten mit dem VC-Blockchain-Portfolio!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MYHV ISIN: NO0010379266 Ticker-Symbol: CJ1 
Tradegate
12.07.21
09:58 Uhr
14,160 Euro
-0,140
-0,98 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NORWEGIAN ENERGY COMPANY ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NORWEGIAN ENERGY COMPANY ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,86014,04014:08
13,92014,00014:08
PR Newswire
12.07.2021 | 13:04
56 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Invitation to Noreco Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Call

OSLO, Norway, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Norwegian Energy Company ASA ("Noreco" or "the Company") will publish its financial results for the second quarter of 2021 on Tuesday 13 July 2021 at 07:00 (CEST). An earnings call, available as an audiocast, will be hosted at 12:00 (CEST).

To join earnings call: https://channel.royalcast.com/hegnarmedia/#!/hegnarmedia/20210713_2

Contact:
Cathrine Torgersen,
EVP Investor Relations & Communications,
Noreco
Email: ct@noreco.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/noreco/r/invitation-to-noreco-second-quarter-2021-earnings-call,c3383664

NORECO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.