WKN: 863727 ISIN: ZAE000000220 Ticker-Symbol: A7Z 
Frankfurt
12.07.21
08:08 Uhr
5,450 Euro
+0,050
+0,93 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
AFRIKA
1-Jahres-Chart
AECI LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AECI LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
12.07.2021 | 13:04
50 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AECI Limited - Availability of B-BBEE Compliance Report

PR Newswire

London, July 12

AECI LIMITED

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa
(Registration number: 1924/002590/06)
Share code: AFE ISIN: ZAE000000220
Hybrid code: AFEP ISIN: ZAE000000238
Bond company code: AECI
LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85
(AECI or the Company)

AVAILABILITY OF B-BBEE COMPLIANCE REPORT

Shareholders and noteholders are advised that AECI's annual compliance report in terms of section 13G(2) of the Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment Amendment Act, No.46 of 2013 (the report), is accessible on the Company's website as follows:

https://static1.squarespace.com/static/5dc3e3a1ddb32f457c64c6af/t/60ec1771b10b9b33fab849ae/1626085248250/B-BBEE+Commission+-+web+Compliance+Report.pdf

Shareholders and noteholders are further advised that, in the interests of security, this copy of the report is unsigned. The original, signed copy is available for inspection at the Company's registered office during normal office hours.

Woodmead, Sandton
12 July 2021

Equity and Debt Sponsor:Rand Merchant Bank (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)

© 2021 PR Newswire
