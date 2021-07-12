At this year's 2021 SNEC Expo, GCL System Integration (GCL), a part of the Golden Concord Group, launched a series of new PV modules. This unveiling represented the manufacturer's return to the solar scene. Indeed, after suffering a series of heavy financial losses from its PV plant portfolio in previous years, it has been busy selling assets off to several Chinese state-owned energy enterprises since late 2018, to ease its debt burden and allow it to become a serious PV player once again. pv magazine caught up with general manager Thomas Kun Zhang to see what's in store for GCL going forward.pv ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...