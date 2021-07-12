Anzeige
Lithoquest Resources Inc.: Lithoquest Resources Announces Grant of Options

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2021 / Lithoquest Resources Inc. (TSX-V:LDI) (the "Company") today announced that the Company has granted stock options in accordance with the terms and conditions of its rolling Stock Option Plan, entitling the purchase of an aggregate 2,500,000 common shares by certain directors, consultants, and advisors to the Company. Each stock option will be exercisable at $0.15 per common share until July 9, 2026.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, please contact:

Lithoquest Resources Inc.
+1 (604) 506-2804
info@lithoquest.com

SOURCE: Lithoquest Resources Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/655025/Lithoquest-Resources-Announces-Grant-of-Options

