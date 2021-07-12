The PV module relies on Jinko's TOPCon mono cell technology, for which a record efficiency of 25.25% was announced in late May. TÜV Rheinland has confirmed the result.Chinese solar manufacturer JinkoSolar has achieved 23.53% conversion efficiency for an n-type monocrystalline solar PV module based on its TOPCon mono cell technology, for which a record efficiency of 25.25% was announced in late May. The result has been confirmed by Germany's TÜV Rheinland and beats the company's previous record of 23.1% set in January 2021. "The module's breakthrough performance was the result of adopting JinkoSolar's ...

