

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - 24 COVID-related deaths and 6164 new coronavirus infections were reported in the United States on Sunday, which is one of the lowest COVID-related metrics since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country.



These figures are far lower than the seven-day average of 223 and 19032, respectively.



The lower metrics are attributed to reporting delays on weekends.



With this, the national total number of cases has increased to 33,853,971, as per the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.



The total COVID death toll in the country reached 607,156.



New York reported the most number of cases - 811 - while most COVID-related deaths - 6 - were reported in Colorado on Sunday.



California is the worst affected state in terms of both the COVID metrics. A total of 3,836,155 cases have been reported in the state, while 63,879 people have died due to the disease there.



The number of people hospitalized due to coronavirus infection has risen to 14,382. 4097 people are admitted in intensive care units.



Test positivity rate has increased to 3.7 percent.



A total of 34,732,753 people have so far recovered from the disease in the country.



A total of 334,151,648 vaccine doses have been administered so far nationally. 184,132,768 people have received at least one dose.



159.3 million people, or 48 percent of the U.S. population, are fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.



79 percent of people above 65 have received both vaccine doses.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

