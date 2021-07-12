Carnival PLC - AIDA Cruises Expands Cruise Program from Kiel

AIDA Cruises expands its cruise program from Kiel

ROSTOCK, Germany, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to the high demand for voyages from northern German ports, AIDA Cruises will deploy another Sphinx-class ship from Kiel. On August 15, 2021, the first four-day short cruise to Gdynia will start followed by a three-day cruise to Gothenburg. Both voyages will be offered alternately. A wide variety of travel dates are available up to and including October 14, 2021. The name of the ship will be announced shortly. All new vacation offers are bookable now.

On the four-day voyage, the ship calls at the Polish port of Gdynia after a relaxing sea day passing the island of Gotland, among others.

"Scenic Cruising" is also the motto on the first day of the three-day short cruise from Kiel, which leads to the Swedish metropolis of Gothenburg.

Already in May 2021 AIDA Cruises opened the cruise season in Kiel and is currently offering with AIDAprima every Saturday seven-day trips in the Baltic Sea until October 23, 2021. The destinations include Gothenburg, Visby on the island of Gotland, and Stockholm.

As soon as more destinations reopen for cruise tourism, AIDA Cruises plans to visit more ports on their voyages.

All cruises are carried out in compliance with AIDA's enhanced health and safety protocols, as well as applicable laws and regulations. More information is available at www.aida.de/sichererurlaub.

Information and booking in the travel agency, in the AIDA customer center on +49 (0) 381/20 27 07 07 or at www.aida.de.

